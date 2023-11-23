Josh Inglis continues his rampage against India in the first T20I of the five-match series at Vishakhapatnam and races to his maiden century in T20Is in just 47 deliveries. He showed his exceptional range against pace and spin and was particularly aggressive against Ravi Bishnoi taking 21 runs from one of his overs. Steve Smith Scores His Fifth Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023.

Josh Inglis Scores His Maiden Century in T20 Internationals

HUNDRED BY JOSH INGLIS....!!!! Maiden T20i century in just 47 balls by Inglish against India in India. What a power striking innings by Josh, a classy knock. pic.twitter.com/zPP6HIkGY7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023

