Wriddhiman Saha was accused of tampering with WhatsApp messages by journalist Boria Majumdar with the latter revealing the conversation between him and the wicketkeeper. In a video on Twitter, he stated that Saha shared doctored screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation and also wrote that he is filing a defamation case against the player.

Watch Video Here:

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

