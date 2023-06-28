London, Jun 28 :Pat Cummins could win the Ashes in England, a feat that World Cup-winning captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke couldn't achieve, and the ongoing series will be "done and dusted" if Australia emerge victorious in the second Test, feels pace legend Glenn McGrath. Australia head into the second Test at Lord's starting Wednesday with a 1-0 lead. England vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

"The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of," McGrath told 'BBC'." We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston. We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day."

"The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord's, the Ashes are done and dusted. England arrive at Lord's with more pressure on their shoulders. If they lose, I can't see a way that they get back into the series," the former Australia pacer added. The last time Australia won an away Ashes series was way back in 2001, under the captaincy of Steve Waugh." Leading the series gives Australia the perfect opportunity to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. Cummins could achieve something that eluded captains like Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke," McGrath said.

Cummins took four wickets in the second innings before sharing a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership with Nathan Lyon in the last hour of the final day to take Australia over the line in Birmingham." Cummins put in Herculean performance at Edgbaston, contributing with the bat in the first innings, taking four wickets with the ball in England's second innings, then pulling off the match-winning knock on the final day," McGrath said."Captains always want to lead by example and he has done that. Bowlers love scoring runs down the order, it gives a real boost to their confidence when they get the ball in hand. For Cummins, that will spread into his leadership."

The 53-year-old praised England's fearless and aggressive approach but cautioned them not to get carried away. "Naturally, I'm a true blue Aussie, but that doesn't mean I can't like the way England play. I do.They are aggressive, positive and back themselves. That is what I want to see from all sports people. Only when you play without fear do you learn what you are truly capable of," McGrath said. England had declared the first innings at 393/8 on the opening day despite Joe Root batting unbeaten at 118, a decision that backfired as they succumbed to a narrow defeat.

"Did England take it too far in Birmingham? It's a fine line. Declaring on the first evening would have looked brilliant had they taken a wicket or two, but they didn't," he said." It's good to be confident, but don't let that spill over into becoming too cocky," McGrath added.