Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem were blessed with a baby boy. The New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his wife with their two children.

See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)