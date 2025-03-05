New Zealand national cricket team ace batter Kane Williamson slammed his 15th One-Day International (ODI) century. The former New Zealand captain achieved this milestone during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against the South Africa national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The 34-year-old also stitched a crucial century with Rachin Ravindra. Earlier in the match, the right-handed batter became the first New Zealand cricketer to hammer 19,000 or more runs in international cricket. Williamson also became the leading run-getter for his country in ICC Champions Trophy history. Kane Williamson Becomes Leading Run-Getter for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy, Shatters Stephen Fleming’s Record During SA vs NZ CT 2025 Semi-Final Clash.

🚨 HUNDRED FOR KANE WILLIAMSON IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY SEMI-FINAL 🚨 - Big Games, Big players arrive, It's Kane Williamson, The Greatest batter of New Zealand history 🐐#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/VV8iuKMTJB — JASHAN SAINI (@JSaini00) March 5, 2025

