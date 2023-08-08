Kane Williamson is one of the finest batters New Zealand has ever produced. He has tormented bowlers with his marauding bat and piled on runs for fun. The ace batter has plundered 8124 runs in 94 Tests and 6554 runs in 161 ODIs. Besides his batting might, he has been an astute tactician of the game and led the Blackcaps to many glorious triumphs. As the veteran cricketer turns 33 on August 8, 2023, fans all around the cricket fraternity have taken to Twitter to wish him on his special day. Kane Williamson Starts Training With New Zealand Team on His Road to Recovery Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video)

Happy Birthday Kane Williamson!

Happy Birthday Kane Williamson An absolute gentleman of the game and one of my all-time favourites 🤎 pic.twitter.com/PEWHsz3m0A — 🐐 (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) August 8, 2023

Happy 33rd Birthday to One of the Greats of Modern Era!

Happy 33rd birthday to one of the modern greats, Kane Williamson ✨ #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/l2oB2YTbvq — Dilbag Koundal ਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ 🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) August 8, 2023

Happy Birthday Kane Clutch Williamson!

Happy Birthday Kane Clutch Williamson 🐐🔥 #kanewilliamson Watch Kane Williamson 148(154) vs West Indies 2019 CWC Extended highlights Part 1pic.twitter.com/nu27Qxfdo1 — KOHLI SENSATION (@Kohli_sensation) August 7, 2023

Happy Birthday Captain Cool Kane Williamson!

Happy birthday captain cool Kane Williamson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DDllQVdEkt — LESER. (@AuraOfKohIi) August 8, 2023

Happy Birthday Kane Mama!

Happy Birthday to the Legendary Kiwi Batter

🧢 342 Internationals 🏏 17,142 runs, 41 💯s 🏆 Champion of the inaugural edition of the WTC (2021) 🥇 Player of the Tournament in #CWC19 Happy 33rd Birthday to the legendary Kiwi batter, a pure gentleman and a leader, and one of the Fab-4 in cricket, Kane Williamson! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/HcOlevhJBk — KOHLI SENSATION (@Kohli_sensation) August 7, 2023

