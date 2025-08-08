Regarded as a modern-day maestro, New Zealand batter and former captain Kane Williamson celebrates his birthday today (Aug 8). Born August 8, 1990, Williamson has been New Zealand's best batter in the past decade, carrying the side on his shoulders across formats, including a successful stint as captain. The 35-year-old has scored 19,086 runs across formats, with 48 centuries and 102 centuries. As a captain, Williamson led New Zealand to their only WTC Title in 2021, winning the inaugural mace, while coming as runners-up in the ODI WC 2019. Williamson enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, which saw users take to social media to wish their favourite player a happy birthday on the Kiwi batter's special day. Check out some of the happy birthday, Kane Williamson fans' wishes below. Kane Williamson Catch Video: Watch Star New Zealand Cricketer Show Amazing Footwork to Take Stunning Catch of Jason Roy During Middlesex vs Surrey Blast T20 Match.

Master of Depth Touches

Happy Birthday to the Master of depth touches Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/XXxzPZ4df5 — rishu (@rishushukla1991) August 8, 2025

HBD, Kane

Happy Birthday Kane Williamson

Happy Birthday Cricketing Maestro

Wishing a phenomenal happy birthday to the cricketing maestro, Kane Williamson! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cdKllII2Kh — Pawan Patil ✨️ (@SportyPawan) August 8, 2025

Gentleman of Cricket

Happy birthday gentleman of cricket, Kane Williamson. — MD AZAN RAHMAN (@MdAzanrahman) August 7, 2025

