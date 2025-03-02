Kane Williamson is a player who loves to remain calm and focused on the field and doesn't engage with opposition cricketers much. But a different scenario was witnessed during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match when Kane was spotted engaging in a friendly banter with Hardik Pandya. As Hardik crunched a shot to the point area, Williamson stopped and then hilariously made gestures towards him mimicking martial arts moves. Fans loved the banter and made it viral on social media. Kane Williamson Takes One-Handed Grab to Dismiss Axar Patel During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Makes Hilarious Gestures

Kane Williamson after stopping the ball hit by Hardik Pandya 😂 pic.twitter.com/nQCBSnihwO — Radha (@Rkc1511165) March 2, 2025

