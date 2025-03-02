New Zealand is one of the most consistent sides when it comes to fielding and it was no different during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand. At first, Glenn Phillips took a stunning grab to dismiss Virat Kohli and then the well-set Axar Patel miscued one towards fine leg and even after misjudging it for a moment, Kane Williamson grabbed the catch with one hand. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja Discuss Glenn Phillips’ One-Handed Stunner During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Takes One-Handed Grab

Another brilliant catch by Kane Williamson brings the quickfire 42(61) by Axar Patel to an end. #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/BWzDodcte0 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)