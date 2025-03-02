New Zealand national cricket team star fielder Glenn Phillips stunned the India national cricket team camp after he took a one-handed blinder that dismissed Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Kohli looked shell-shocked after Glenn Phillips took a superb catch. Even Anushka Sharma looked in disbelief after watching Glenn Phillips' stunning one-handed catch. Kohli was dismissed for 11 runs off 14 balls, including two fours. A video of the Indian dressing room went viral, where Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja discussed Glenn Phillips' catch. Ravindra Jadeja was seen imitating how Glenn Phillips took the catch. Below is the video. Glenn Phillips Memes Go Viral After New Zealand Star Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli Discussing Glenn Phillips' Catch

