The Pakistan Super League 2025 is all set to start from April 11 with the match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The PSL will feature some big overseas names this time and it includes David Warner too. Warner has been picked by Karachi Kings and has been appointed the captain for the PSL 2025 season. Ahead of the season, Karachi Kings released their newly designed jersey and features David Warner in the jersey. 'How is PSL 10 Bigger and Better?' Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Frustrated With 'Hollow Words' From Pakistan Cricket Board, Points Out Lack of Innovation Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings Unveil New Jersey Ahead of PSL 2025 Season

