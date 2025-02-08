After successful 10 seasons, Celebrity Cricket League is back with the new edition, from February 8. The second match of the CCL 2025 will be played between Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors. Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and has start of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CCL 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. While the live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors Live on Sony Sports

