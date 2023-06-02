Karnataka start the tour of Namibia positively as they win their first match of the 50-over series dominatingly by a margin of 9 wickets. As they opted to bowl first, the Karnataka bowlers proved to be a higher level threat to the Namibia batters who crumbled in-front of them, specially Vidwath Kaverappa, who came from his recent stint in the IPL with Punjab Kings. Kaverappa bagged 4 wickets for just 16 runs and wrapped up the Namibia innings in 171. Karnataka chased down the score easily with Ravikumar Samarth and Nikin Jose combining with the bat.

Karnataka vs Namibia Result

