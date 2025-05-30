Karun Nair has finally got a much-deserving call-up for the Team India Test side set to tour England for the five-match Test series. Ahead of that, to get used to the conditions, Nair has travelled with the India A squad and getting a hang of the challenges on offer. In the 1st unofficial Test against England Lions, Nair shined, scoring a century. This is his 24th first class century and the knock gives glimpse of his ability and form he is in. Jasprit Bumrah Says 'Playing In England Is Always A Different Challenge', Ace Pacer Also Shares Excitement On Cricket Being Part Of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Karun Nair Scores His 24th First Class Century

HUNDRED FOR KARUN NAIR…!!! 💯🔥🇮🇳 What a comeback! A grand return with a terrific ton vs England Lions. 🏏 Calm, composed & classy — big boost for Team India ahead of the Tests! 👏 Karun is back! 💪#KarunNair #IndiaA #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/sn7cP8LDRJ — Cricholic (@Cricholic340626) May 30, 2025

