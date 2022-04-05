Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kaviya Maran was in attendance during the team's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). It turned out to be a disappointing night for both Kaviya and SRH as they lost the game by 12 runs. Post match Kaviya's pictures went viral, here are few.

Clearly Not Happy

lol

Not So Good Outing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)