Keshav Maharaj become the second South African bowler to take a hat-trick in Tests after his feat against West Indies on day four of the second Test. Maharaj become the second South African after Geoff Griffin to take a hat-trick in Tests.

Keshav Maharaj Hat-Trick Moment

HAT-TRICK Keshav Maharaj! 💥 He's only the second South African in history to take three in three in Test cricket. Unbelievable scenes! #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/36zaMc2prF — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) June 21, 2021

Keshav Maharaj Full Hat-Trick Video

Now we can start #proteafire again. This is how Keshav Maharaj got his Hat-trick #WIvSA WOW! pic.twitter.com/b0BN2GqoyE — S. Simandla (@ssimandla) June 21, 2021

