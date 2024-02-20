In a high-scoring contest Lahore Qalandars while batting first scored 187 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were looking good in the start but the players were unable to produce big scores as Jason Roy got out off just 24 runs and Saud Shakeel went back to the dressing room for an innings of 40 runs. Khawaja Nafay came into bat at number three changed the wind of the game and went on to score a crucial 60 runs in just 31 balls which included four fours and three sixes. From Facebook to PSL 2024! Khawaja Nafay Shines At Big Stage After Being Discovered by Quetta Gladiators Via Social Media Videos.

Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)