India cricket fans are well-used to hear 'Come on Ash, come on Ash!' behind the stumps, especially in Test cricket before an accident took out Rishabh Pant for over a year. Pant has made his return to cricket now after recovering from the injuries he had sustained and this time, it is Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken up the task of encouraging him on. As Pant hit the Delhi Capitals' nets, Ashwin, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, was seen walking up to where he was batting and motivating him on from behind the stumps. "Come on Rishabh," he said while adding, "Khelte raho yaar." (Keep on playing). Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in their second match of IPL 2024. Rishabh Pant Frustrated After Being Dismissed Cheaply On His Return to Action During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Ravi Ashwin Motivates Rishabh Pant During DC Training Session

All these years, Pant had Ash’s back. And today, it was about time… 💗💙 pic.twitter.com/7fuKYmHYaO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2024

