Rishabh Pant was visibly frustrated after he was dismissed cheaply during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match on Saturday, March 23. Pant came out to bat with a loud applause from the fans as he made a return to cricket after 454 days when he recovered from injuries sustained in a devastating car accident. He struck two fours and scored 18 runs off 13 balls and his innings was cut short when he handed a simple catch to Jonny Bairstow off Harshal Patel's bowling. Pant expressed frustration by clenching his fists in the dugout before head coach Ricky Ponting comforted him with a tap. Punjab Kings Beats Delhi Capitals by Four Wickets in IPL 2024; Sam Curran Shines As Shikhar Dhawan and Co Spoil Rishabh Pant’s Return.

Rishabh Pant Frustrated After Being Dismissed Cheaply

