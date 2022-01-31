West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was in a buoyant mood after the T20I series win over No.1 ranked England. Pollard kicked off the post-match interview with his rendition of Sizzla's 'Solid As A Rock'. Windies defeated England 3-2 in a five-match series with a dramatic win in the final game.

The first captain in history to start his post-match interview with a song? 😀🎶 Loving Captain @KieronPollard55's rendition of Sizzla's "Solid As A Rock"🎙🌴#WIvENG #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/3TESWijqdZ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022

