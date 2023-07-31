Cricket fans are not unknown to the fact that Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo always love to have a banter! The two West Indies greats were not just competitors in the inaugural edition of MLC 2023 but also very good friends and they never let an opportunity to pull each others' legs, pass by. In the latest addition to their friendly banters Pollard made a video call to Bravo right after MI New York won the MLC 2023 title. Pollard was the MI New York captain while Bravo competed for Texas Super Kings in the tournament. A picture of Pollard video calling Bravo has gone viral on social media. Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Involved in Hilarious Banter Post MI New York vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2023 Challenger Match (Watch Video).

Kieron Pollard Video Calls Dwayne Bravo After MI New York Win MLC 2023

Kieron Pollard made a video call to Dwayne Bravo to let him know that MI New York won the MLC. pic.twitter.com/bbYTC4cvPd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2023

