Dwayne Bravo, West Indies cricket great and current mentor of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) in the IPL, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, on Tuesday, October 7. And on this special day, fans have taken to social media to share birthday wishes for him. Born on October 7, 1983, in Santa Cruz, Trinidad, Dwayne Bravo made his international debut for the West Indies in an ODI in 2004. An all-rounder in his playing days, Dwayne Bravo played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is, where he scored 2200 runs, 2968 runs and 1255 runs respectively. With the ball, he has scalped a total of 363 international wickets. Dwayne Bravo is a two-time T20 World Cup winner. Dwayne Bravo is T20 veteran, featuring in 582 matches in his career. He also won the IPL with CSK (Chennai Super Kings) three times. As he turns 42, here are some birthday wishes. Dwayne Bravo Reveals He Consulted MS Dhoni Before Accepting Offer to Become KKR's Mentor for IPL 2025 (Watch Videos).

Happy Birthday Caribbean Legend

295 matches 👕 6423 runs 🏏 | 27 fifties | 5 centuries 💯 363 wickets ☝️ | 3 five-fors 🖐 🏆 2004 Champions Trophy 🏆🏆 2012 & 2016 T20 WCs Happy 42nd Birthday to the Caribbean legend, Dwayne Bravo 🎂🔥#HappyBirthday #DwayneBravo pic.twitter.com/ofTIprJojf — Knight Club : KKR (@KnightClub_KKR) October 7, 2025

'Happy Birthday DJ Bravo'

Fan Wishes Dwayne Bravo on His Birthday

In the vibrant streets of Santa Cruz, Trinidad, a young boy grew up with two great loves — cricket and music. That boy was Dwayne Bravo, who would one day conquer both worlds. As a teenager, Bravo’s talent was unmistakable. He wasn’t just a batsman or a bowler — he was both. He… pic.twitter.com/yK21d59Cjb — Mr. Athar not Ali Khan 🇮🇳🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 7, 2025

'Champion for Life'

Champion for life! 💛 The rhythm of Bravo still echoes in every victory beat! 🦁🎶 #WhistlePodu — SportsBuzzLive (@sportbuzzlive24) October 7, 2025

'Happy Birthday DJ'

