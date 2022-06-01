Famous singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) died after suffering a heart-attack following a concert in Kolkata. KK's demise has apparently left everyone shocked and like many celebrities Indian cricket fraternity has mourned the death of the popular singer.

Virat Kohli Tweets

Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2022

Virender Sehwag Tweets

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Wasim Jaffer Tweets

"Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal" 💔 Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jwgwvyPETd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 1, 2022

Yuvraj Singh Tweets

Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 31, 2022

Mohammad Kaif Tweets

Disheartened by the death of a very talented and versatile singer KK. May god bless his soul.#RIPKK 🙏🏻 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 31, 2022

