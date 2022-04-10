Prithvi Shaw carries his form from the last game and scores a magnificent half-century, his second consecutive. The Delhi batter needed just 27 delivery to reach the fifty. This was Shaw's fifth against KKR in IPL. He was later dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy.

