Rajasthan Royals captain Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league game on Thursday, October 7. For Rajasthan, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Gopal and Kuldip Yadav made way for Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone and Jaydev Unadkat. Lockie Ferguson returns for Kolkata and he replaces Tim Southee in the playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

