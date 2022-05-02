Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and his side will bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in IPL on Monday, April 2. Venkatesh Iyer has been dropped and he would be replaced by Anukul Roy. Shivam Mavi also comes into the side. For Rajasthan Royals, Karun Nair replaces Daryl Mitchell.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)