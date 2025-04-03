KKR vs SRH memes went viral on social media after the Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens on April 3. The defending champions produced an emphatic performance to down Sunrisers Hyderabad in what was a repeat of last year's IPL final. Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck spectacular half-centuries while Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav Arora got three wickets each as KKR outplayed SRH totally in all departments. With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders have won their second match of IPL 2025 while for Sunrisers Hyderabad, it is a third straight defeat. Take a look at some funny memes below. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 Runs in IPL 2025; Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Return to Winning Ways.

'SRH After First Game'

'Scenes From SRH Dressing Room'

Haha

Travis Head Against Other Teams vs Travis Head Against KKR

Apt!

200 ni ban pa raha pic.twitter.com/6myjw4UfLB — SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) April 3, 2025

Hilarious

Venkatesh Iyer Silencing Critics

Hilarious

SRH Batters After Being Reduced to 9/3

