Star cricketer KL Rahul achieved a huge milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The right-handed batter became the first Indian batter to complete 200 sixes in the tournament's history in terms of innings taken. KL Rahul is also the sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the elusive milestone. Rahul achieved this feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 19. The DC batter scored 28 runs off 14 deliveries, including five boundaries against GT. Rahul joined the elite list of Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Overall, he is the third fastest to complete 200 sixes in terms of innings. Rahul took 129 innings to reach the milestone. Ahead of him are Chris Gayle (69 innings) and Andre Russell (97 innings). Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard: Check GT vs DC Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Indian to 200 IPL Sixes in Terms of Innings

Fastest to 200 IPL Sixes ◎ 69 inns: Chris Gayle ◎ 97 inns: Andre Russell ◉ 129 inns: KL Rahul ◎ 137 inns: AB de Villiers ◎ 148 inns: David Warner ◎ 150 inns: Kieron Pollard pic.twitter.com/PjUt21SLP6 — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) April 19, 2025

Another Feat for KL Rahul!

200 graceful, elegant and elite sixes 🫶😍 pic.twitter.com/qX7BNBPkpC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 19, 2025

