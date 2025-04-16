KL Rahul has been in good form for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which was evident during the ongoing DC vs RR match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul, who came out to bat in the seventh over, slammed Tushar Deshpande for a big six straight over his head, exhibiting his brute strength. Rahul cleared his right leg and plumpted the ball back over Deshpande's head for a six, which hit the railing of the first-tier stand. Sadly, Rahul's stay in the middle lasted 32 balls, with the batter scoring a solid 38. Unfortunate! Karun Nair Run Out at Non-Striker’s End After Abishek Porel Cancels Call Midway During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Goes BIG!

#KLRahul latches on to it for a maximum! 🤩💥

Will he rebuild #DC’s innings after a rocky start in the powerplay? 👀

Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nbBEFOkjkM#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/2ycAGtDm8V

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)