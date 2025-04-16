Karun Nair, the tragic hero from the DC's last match had to leave the field in a cheap fashion after getting run out during the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match. Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma bowled a shortish length delivery to Abishek Porel at 3.1 overs of the match. Porel opted to pull but managed to strike a thick outside edge. The ball rolled towards the short third fielder. Karun Nair from the non-striker's end was looking to take a quick single, as Porel initially gave the nod. But with Porel canceling his call, Karun Nair had to return from halfway, while Wanindu Hasaranga picked the ball and threw it to the bowler's end, where Sandeep Sharma made no mistake to put the bails off with an underarm throw. The duck in the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is Karun Nair's fourth career duck in IPL, all coming after facing three deliveries each. Watch MS Dhoni Run Out Abdul Samad With Spectacular Underarm Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Lucknow.

Karun Nair Run Out During DC vs RR IPL 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)