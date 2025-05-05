KL Rahul had a very good start to the IPL 2025 season as he was batting with a high strike rate and produced two back-to-back man of the match seasons at one point. As it seemed, his T20I career will have a new boost, his form fell off the cliff. During the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match at Hyderabad, DC lost wickets from the top and needed Rahul to stick around. But things didn't go his way as he ended up nicking a ball from Jaydev Unadkat to the wicketkeeper. Fans were frustrated and shared memes on his diminishing form. Pat Cummins Becomes First Captain To Take Three Wickets in First Six Overs of IPL Innings, Achieves Feat During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Goenka to Pant and KL Rahul

Goenka to Pant and KL Rahul 😭 pic.twitter.com/TlD3L3TjEO — Butterfly🦋🦋 (@kya_butterfly_h) May 5, 2025

Delhi Capitals Since Kl Rahul Joined

Delhi Capitals since KL Rahul has joined pic.twitter.com/eBPyJ9JFCI — Shah (@Iamshah0000) May 5, 2025

Oops

Kela Rahul's IPL 2025pic.twitter.com/krjyLDPjTp — Paresh Patil (@parepatil) May 5, 2025

KL Rahul Redemption Season

Kl Rahul redemption season they said pic.twitter.com/y1x25gbaVa — Davide (@Bruxismgums) May 5, 2025

KL Rahul Back to His Basics

KL Rahul

Funny One

