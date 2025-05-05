Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins achieved a unique milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The veteran speedster became the first ever captain to bag three wickets in the first six overs of an IPL innings. The SRH captain, Pat Cummins, achieved this historic feat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5. Cummins produced a dream opening spell where he broke the back of the Delhi batting line-up. The veteran took three wickets (Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, and Abhishek Porel), which put his side on top. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard: Check SRH vs DC Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Historic Feat For Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins becomes the first ever captain to bag three wickets in the first six overs of an IPL innings.#SRHvsDC #DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/EE6dc8nJWY — Aman Deep Saxena (@aman_saxena_03) May 5, 2025

