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Socially Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest-Ever To Reach 1000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20 career total now stands at 1,006 runs across just 26 innings, following a record-breaking week where Sooryavanshi also became the youngest to reach 500 IPL runs.

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Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history on Saturday, becoming the youngest player ever to reach 1,000 T20 runs. The 15-year-old sensation achieved the milestone during the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Needing 45 runs for the feat, Sooryavanshi reached the mark during a blistering 15-ball half-century. His T20 career total now stands at 1,006 runs across just 26 innings, following a record-breaking week where Sooryavanshi also became the youngest to reach 500 IPL runs. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History

1000* T20 runs at 15. Unreal doesn’t even cover it ❤️‍🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/IrrDLS5jqr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rajasthanroyals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).