KL Rahul resumes proceedings in his anchor role as he takes the Lucknow Super Giants innings deep in a tricky Lucknow pitch against a crafty Punjab Kings attack scoring his first fifty of the season in a moderate 40 balls. His innings brings the other hitters of the LSG lineup into play and ensures a solid foundation. He is yet to hit a six in the innings although he has scored 7 boundaries.

KL Rahul Scores His First Fifty of IPL 2023

