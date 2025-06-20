India national cricket team star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his fifth Test century against the England national cricket team on the opening day of the first Test in Leeds on June 20. The left-handed batter also slammed his maiden Test century in England. After hitting his maiden Test century on English soil, the stylish left-handed batter became just the fifth Indian batter to hit a century in England. Jaiswal joined the elite list of players: Murali Vijay, Vijay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly and Sandeep Patil. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits His First Test Century in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Indian to Hit Test Century in Maiden Innings in England

Hundreds for India in maiden Test innings in England 146 M Vijay Trent Bridge 2014 133 Vijay Manjrekar Headingley 1952 131 Sourav Ganguly Lord's 1996 129*Sandeep Patil Old Trafford 1982 100*Yashasvi Jaiswal Headingley 2025#ENGvIND — गरीबांचा लेकरू 巴魯 (@Ballu_Speaks) June 20, 2025

