Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul suffered an injury during an Indian Premier League 2023 match. This has ruled him out for the rest of the IPL and the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. KL Rahul has already undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh and will be hoping to return ahead of the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricketer has now shared pictures of himself walking on crutches. "Out and about," reads the caption of KL Rahul's post. KL Rahul Undergoes Successful Thigh Surgery, Star Indian Cricketer Provides Injury Update On Social Media.

KL Rahul Shares Pictures of Walking on Crutches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)