Indian opener KL Rahul has been trolled following his early dismissal during the T20 World Cup semifinal clash between India and England at the Adelaide Oval. He was seen struggling with the bat in so many matches of the ongoing tournament in Australia. He scored only five runs in the semifinal match.

See the memes:

Sarcastic

Harsh Truth

Ridiculous

Embarrassing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)