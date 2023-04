Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty, in the early hours of Tuesday, extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his son-in-law KL Rahul.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared the picture which he captioned, "Blessed to have you in our lives ...Happy birthday baba @klrahul @athiyashetty."

The actor shared an unseen picture from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremony.

In the pic, the actor could be seen applying tilak on the cricketer.

Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy Birthday @klrahul master class," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Lovely Picture Anna Happy Birthday @klrahul."

"Best sasur damaad Jodi," a fan commented.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

On the work front, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG is at the second position with six points, three wins and two losses in five matches.

Suniel, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Amazon Mini Tv series 'Hunter'. (ANI)

