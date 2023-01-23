Indian batter KL Rahul finally tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday, January 23rd. The marriage was held at famous Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty's (Athiya's father) farmhouse at Khandala. The first pictures of the newly married couple are finally out. Within minutes, the pictures went viral on social media. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Are Officially Married! Wedding Reception To Take Place Post IPL 2023, Confirms Suniel Shetty (Watch Video).

KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Wedding Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

