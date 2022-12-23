Litton Das, who impressed the cricketing audience with his performance against India for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, gets sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 50 Lakh. KKR had a lack of wicketkeepers last season and Litton will add serious depth to and cover to Rahmanullah Gurbaz at that position.

Litton Das Signs For KKR

