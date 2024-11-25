Australian pacer Spencer Johnson was sold for INR 2.8 crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Recently, the Australian speedster bagged a five-wicket haul during the home T20I series against Pakistan. Spencer's addition to KKR will be a bonus for the IPL 2024 champions as he can swing the ball both ways. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Harnoor Pannu Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh; No James Anderson in Accelerated Auction List.

Kolkata Knight Riders Buys Australian Star Pacer

