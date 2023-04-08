Krunal Pandya bagged the Player of the Match award with his all-round performance in Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7. The all-rounder first took 3/18 in the first innings, with his effort resulting in Sunrisers Hyderabad scoring just 121/8. Chasing the low total, he scored 34 runs to help his side win by five wickets with four overs left. Krunal Pandya's All-Round Show Helps Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2023.

Krunal Pandya Wins Player of the Match Award

