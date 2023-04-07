Krunal Pandya's all-round show helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7. The all-rounder first starred with 3/18 in the first innings as Lucknow Super Giants strangled the Sunrisers' batting, restricting them to just 121/8. In response, Lucknow Super Giants chased down the total in 16 overs with Pandya starred again with 34 runs. Speed Alert! Umran Malik Bowls 149.3 Kmph Delivery to Dismiss Krunal Pandya During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

