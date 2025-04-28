Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi were restricted to 162-8 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya picked up the wicket of opener Faf du Plessis (22) in his four-over spell. While chasing, the veteran played a match-winning knock that guided RCB to a six-wicket win. Krunal hammered 73* off 47 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. The all-rounder stitched a crucial century stand with Virat Kohli, who scored 51 runs. With this victory, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB won their sixth consecutive match away from home. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Delhi Capitals by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya’s Brilliant Half-Centuries Help Rajat Patidar and Co. Take Revenge in Delhi.

Well-deserved Award for Krunal Pandya!

A knock to remember, a spell to savor 👊 Krunal Pandya’s complete performance earned him the Player of the Match award 🫡 Watch his innings ▶️ https://t.co/sDJcM3UpNA #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB | @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/S9AhMuCJUB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)