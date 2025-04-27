Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27. With this victory, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB registered a third consecutive victory this season. The Bengaluru-based franchise jumped to the top spot of the points table with 14 points to their name. Bengaluru are one step closer to reaching the playoffs of the IPL 2025 edition. Batting first, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 162/8 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played a fighting knock of 41 off 39 deliveries. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a three-wicket haul. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets. While chasing, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya played match-winning knocks. Virat Kohli played a fine knock of 51 runs off 47 deliveries, including four fours. He stitched a crucial 119-run partnership with Krunal. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 43 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries as RCB took their revenge in Delhi. Earlier, the Axar Patel-led side defeated RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Watch Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Engage in Heated Argument During DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

A Dominating Win from RCB!

