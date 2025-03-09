India national cricket team ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismantled New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra's stumps with a stunning delivery in the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The incident happened during the first ball of the 11th over. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a googly pitch on the middle stump. Rachin Ravindra went backfoot to punch but missed it completely. A huge bat-pad gap allowed the ball to sneak through and shatter Rachin's stump. The New Zealand opener departed after scoring 37 runs off 29 balls, including five boundaries. Rohit Sharma Offers Prayers While Keeping Hand On 'India' on His Jersey During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (See Pic).

A Peach Delivery from Kuldeep Yadav!

CASTLED! | \ | #KuldeepYadav makes the impact straightaway, as #RachinRavindra is cleaned up courtesy a sharp googly! 💪🏻#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on… pic.twitter.com/VEl1RJOxfE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

