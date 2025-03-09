India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma offered prayers while keeping his hand on 'India' on his jersey during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale against the New Zealand national cricket team. The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final is hosted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma lost his 12th consecutive toss as a captain in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma Ties Brian Lara in Unwanted Record As India Lose 15th Consecutive Toss in ODIs During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Rohit Sharma Offers Prayers

Rohit Sharma Praying To God When His Hand On India's Name On The Jersey. pic.twitter.com/5HVVjPpHHR — Md Nagori (@Sulemannagori23) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)