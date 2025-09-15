India continued their winning run in the Asia Cup 2025 as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Group A match at Dubai. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. But the Indian bowlers made sure Pakistan didn't get off the blocks quickly and they were restricted at a mere 127/9 in the first innings India chased down the total comfortably with Suryakumar Yadav taking charge. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball in hand scalping three wickets for only 18 runs in his 4 overs. He was awarded the man of the match for his bowling performance as well. This is the second consecutive match in Asia Cup, in which Kuldeep Yadav won the man of the match award. India Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Crush Arch-Rivals to Continue Winning Start.

Kuldeep Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award

