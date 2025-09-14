The India national cricket team thrashed the Pakistan national cricket team by seven wickets in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. With this victory, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have almost qualified for the Super Four Stage in the ongoing T20I edition of the Asia Cup. This is India's second consecutive victory in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, whereas the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan suffered their first defeat in the showpiece event. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Possible Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Kuldeep Yadav's Three-Wicket Haul Restricts Pakistan to 127

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were restricted to 127-9 in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan played a fighting knock of 40 runs off 44 deliveries, including four boundaries. Towards the end, Shaheen Afridi smashed an unbeaten 33 runs off 16 balls with the help of four sixes as the Green Shirts reached a respectable total.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a sensational spell with the ball. The star leg-spinner took a three-wicket haul (3/18) in his four-over spell. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel scalped two wickets (2/18) in his four overs. Speedsters Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) and Hardik Pandya (1/34) had decent outings with the ball against Pakistan. 'Bring Back Babar Azam' Fans Demand Return Of Star Pakistan Batter As Green Shirts Suffer Batting Collapse During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma Guide India to Victory

In response, opener Abhishek Sharma provided a blistering start to India. Sharma hammered 31 runs off 13 deliveries, including six boundaries. Vice-Captain Shubman Gill had a poor outing with the bat. Gill departed after scoring 10 runs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 47 runs off 37 deliveries with the help of five fours and one six as the Men in Blue secured a dominating victory over archrivals.

India national cricket team will play their final Group A fixture against the Oman national cricket team on Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan national cricket team's final Group A fixture is against the host United Arab Emirates national cricket team at the same stadium in Dubai on September 17. This is a must-win game for Pakistan in order to stay in contention to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

