Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Ramiz Raja offered condolences after Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday, February 6. The iconic singer was 92 at the time of death.

See Ramiz Raja's Post:

Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 6, 2022

And Babar Azam's Tribute:

End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji. pic.twitter.com/sOmhJtPT1I — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)